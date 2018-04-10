Native leaders to speak at Bethaday Community Learning Space tomorrow

Just found out about this event set for tomorrow afternoon at Bethaday Community Learning Space in White Center:

The Racial Equity Team (RET) – a People of Color-led group of lobbyists of color and community organizations focused on helping communities of color – invites you to our Tribal Lunch and Learn where Native leaders will speak on Native issues in Washington.

Many folks have taken for granted the original people of this land. The genocide of Native peoples continues through widespread discrimination and systematic lack of resources. As we strive to help our brothers and sisters in the Native community, we must first better understand their communitywide needs from those who have firsthand knowledge.

Who:

Senator John McCoy (left) , one of the few Native American legislators currently serving

Former Senator Claudia Kauffman (right) , first Native American woman in WA legislature

Aren Sparck, Cup’ik, Government Affairs Officer of Seattle Indian Health Board

Eir Cheeka, Early Native Learning Coordinator, WCCDA

When: April 11, 12-1:30 PM

Where: Bethaday Community Learning Space, 605 SW 108th St

This legislative session, the RET watched several bills pertaining to Native communities: HB 2267 – Indigenous Peoples Day; SB 6384 – Wanaput Band at Priest Rapids; SB 6131 – Providing tuition waivers equal to 50% cut to students who are enrolled members of a federally recognized Tribe; $150k budget request for Native Action Network; and HB 2761 – Improving child placement stability that includes Indian Child Welfare Act.

It is tremendously important that we work together to better understand and serve our Native communities in Washington state. Hearing from Native leaders is the first step in this process. We hope to see you there.