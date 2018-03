Some talking and a lot of listening last night at The Hall at Fauntleroy, as our area’s first-term U.S. House Rep. Pramila Jayapal held the first of two Town Hall meetings in her district. We estimated the crowd at more than 120:

Rep. Jayapal, whose local home is in the West Seattle area, took questions over two hours on a wide range of topics. Here’s our unedited video:

Her next Town Hall is tomorrow (Thursday, March 29) at the Edmonds Senior Center (220 Railroad Ave.).