Remembering Dr. Dale F. Rudd, 1935-2018

The family of Dr. Dale F. Rudd is sharing this remembrance with the community:

Dr. Dale F. Rudd, 83, professor and research scientist who spent his retirement years in West Seattle:

Many in West Seattle likely remember Dale as the friendly and always upbeat elderly man in the fedora who was a regular walker in the Seaview and Beach Drive neighborhood. He passed on in February after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s, leaving behind his beloved wife, Sandra, and two children, Karen and David.

Dale was born and raised in a Scandinavian-American family in Minneapolis Minnesota. He received his BS with distinction and Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Minnesota. He taught at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where he met and married his Sandra, before joining the Chemical and Biological Engineering Department at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. At the University of Wisconsin, he was the Donald C. Slichter Professor of Engineering Research and became internationally known for his influential work in process engineering and computer systems. University of California Vice President and Provost C. Judson King called Rudd’s research “truly pioneering and important.”

Rudd co-wrote numerous university textbooks, including the first textbook in process engineering, and was elected to the National Academy of Engineering and the Washington State Academy of Sciences. He won many awards, including a Guggenheim Fellowship, Outstanding Educator in America, Byron Bird Award for Excellence in Research Publication and the Benjamin Smith Reynolds Award, and was a visiting professor at the University of Queensland in Australia.

Despite his professional accomplishments, his friends and family knew him as a kind, humble man, with a dry sense of humor and always positive view of life, who enjoyed woodworking, canoeing and the outdoors, and spending time with his family and dogs.