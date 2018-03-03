MISSING: Have you seen Vivienne?

Vanessa e-mailed the photo of her 15-year-old sister Vivienne, saying her mom has reported her missing since early Friday evening.

Her mom has been out looking around West Seattle, saying Vivienne was supposed to be at Southwest Teen Life Center but apparently instead was in the Museum of Flight vicinity around 9 pm and then going downtown.

Vanessa says they are hoping someone has seen her; call 911 if you have.

She may be with a friend named Asha, whose house she was visiting at 5:30 pm.

We’ll add the police-report number when we get it.

3:18 AM: 2018-076670