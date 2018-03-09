DOOR-TO-DOOR DONATIONS: Scouting for Food time!

It’s Scouting for Food time – when local Scouts help the fight against hunger by collecting your donations. We heard today from Cub Scout Pack 799, which will be collecting in Arbor Heights a week from tomorrow, and putting out door hangers before then to let neighbors know about the drive. And they will have a dropoff spot, too, for anyone who wants to donate but is outside the pickup zone. Here’s the announcement:

Cub Scout Pack 799 Scouting for Food drive — Donation Collection in Arbor Heights

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Saturday, March 17, 10 am to 12 pm, Cub Scout Pack 799 will be collecting donations for the West Seattle Food Bank, in the blocks between Marine View Drive and 35th Ave SW, and SW 100th St and SW 112th St, in the Arbor Heights/Arroyo Heights neighborhoods. Anyone in these blocks who wishes to donate can simply leave donations by front door by 9:30 am on Saturday, March 17th. Scouts will be distributing door hangers in the neighborhood this week, to get the word out.

Additionally, anyone who lives in the surrounding neighborhood, but is not exactly within our pickup area, is welcome to drop off donations at Arbor Heights Elementary School, 3701 SW 104th St, between 10 am and 11:30 am. Scouts will be stationed inside the front parking lot to accept drop-off donations.

Last year we had a successful drive, and our Scouts had a lot of fun doing it. We hope to have just as much fun this year, serving our community.

Our friends at West Seattle Food Bank say the most-needed items are:

– Canned meals (also meat, beans, fruit, vegetables, sauces) – list

– Kids’ backpack food (bars, juices, snack cups, instant soups, ramen) – list

Many thanks in advance, to all those who are able to participate, helping those in need in our community!

Parents, Leaders and Cub Scouts of Pack 799 (Arbor Heights)

Questions about our Scouting for Food drive? Email: pack799.scouting4food@fea.st