West Seattle Tuesday: Life-saving learning; park planning; crime prevention; more!

(White-crowned sparrow, photographed by Robin Sinner, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

Thought-provoking presentations and chances to learn are part of the highlights for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

AFTERSCHOOL MEALS: Just a periodic reminder that Kids’ Café afterschool meals are available at High Point Library, 2:45-3:30 pm, to anyone under 18. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

ARTIST RECEPTION WITH GERRAD STOCKDALE: 6 pm at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse – showcasing art including a deck of cards; details here. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

REVIEW SOUTH PARK’S YOUR VOICE, YOUR CHOICE SUGGESTIONS: 6-8 pm at South Park Community Center, you’re invited to help evaluate the area’s suggestions for Your Voice, Your Choice park/street-grant money – check this map to see what’s suggested and where. (8319 8th Ave. S.)

THE OPIATE EPIDEMIC – WHAT FAMILIES NEED TO KNOW: The mother of a 20-year-old who died of a drug overdose has important information for families, 6:30 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center. All welcome. (35th SW/SW Myrtle)

LEARN ABOUT ‘CRIME PREVENTION THROUGH ENVIRONMENTAL DESIGN’: Be at tonight’s West Seattle Block Watch Captains Network meeting for a CPTED presentation by Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner. All welcome, whether you’re in a Block Watch or not. 6:30 pm at the precinct. (2300 SW Webster)

ROXHILL PARK’S FUTURE: 6:30 pm at Southwest Library, be part of planning how the Park Commons program could bring a brighter future to Roxhill Park. (9010 35th SW)

JONATHAN KAUFFMAN @ WESTSIDE SCHOOL: The award-winning writer speaks about his new “Hippie Food” book in a Town Hall Seattle presentation at Westside School, 7:30 pm. Ticket info’s in our listing. (10404 34th SW)

THERE’S MORE … on our complete-calendar page.