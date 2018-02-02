WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Reader spots stolen boots

Another case in which a West Seattle Crime Watch reader report led to a theft victim being reunited with at least some of their stolen property. You might recall the car-break-in report from Emily, who was hopeful someone might spot her stolen ski boots. And someone did – we got a message yesterday from a reader who found them, and some of the other stolen items, less than a mile away, in the underground parking garage by Bartell Drugs in Admiral. Emily now has them back and adds, “I really appreciate the effort made by the person who found the items to reunite them with me.” We hope you don’t ever have a crime to report, but if you do, once you’ve filed a police report, let us know so we can include it here – at least as a warning to your neighbors peninsula-wide, and if it was a theft, a WSB reader just might spot some or all of your stuff.