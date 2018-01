Justin sent that video, saying it’s from a break-in at his home at 1:31 am Friday, near Charlestown and 40th. If you recognize the person in the video, contact police and refer to incident # 2018-024462.

ADDED: Justin has since provided screengrabs – the one above is the clearest. We asked whether any particular stolen item should be watched for, but he says that so far, it appears not much was taken.