West Seattle, Washington

30 Tuesday

47℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch

January 30, 2018 7:02 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:02 AM: Good morning! No incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far this Tuesday morning.

WATER TAXI CHANGE: Spirit of Kingston is on the West Seattle Water Taxi run this morning because Doc Maynard was moved to the Vashon run – Sally Fox is out with technical trouble.

ROAD WORK ADVANCE ALERT: Announced Monday by SDOT – starting February 5th, Fauntleroy/Wildwood just south of the ferry dock will be closed for an estimated two weeks for work including pavement repair.

8:18 AM: SW Alaska is blocked just west of California, per SDOT.

8:21 AM: And it’s clear – a bus was being towed, per a commenter.

Share This

3 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch"

  • Cass January 30, 2018 (8:01 am)
    Reply

    Just heard metro announce a reroute at the Alaska junction while they load a bus on a tow truck.  Driver turned down the details since it doesn’t apply to the 21, so no information to offer there.

    • WSB January 30, 2018 (8:21 am)
      Reply

      Thanks – no alert was texted but SDOT says it’s all clear already, just as I was adding it here.

      • WSB January 30, 2018 (8:29 am)
        Reply

        … Metro just texted an alert AFTER SDOT tweeted that the street was clear.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann