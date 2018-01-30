TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:02 AM: Good morning! No incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far this Tuesday morning.

WATER TAXI CHANGE: Spirit of Kingston is on the West Seattle Water Taxi run this morning because Doc Maynard was moved to the Vashon run – Sally Fox is out with technical trouble.

ROAD WORK ADVANCE ALERT: Announced Monday by SDOT – starting February 5th, Fauntleroy/Wildwood just south of the ferry dock will be closed for an estimated two weeks for work including pavement repair.

8:18 AM: SW Alaska is blocked just west of California, per SDOT.

8:21 AM: And it’s clear – a bus was being towed, per a commenter.