WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Elephant seal visits Alki

August 11, 2017 9:40 am
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

The photo is from David Hutchinson, who explains: “Some of your readers may have stopped by to take a look at an unusual West Seattle beach visitor Thursday morning, just east of the Alki Bathhouse.” It was an elephant seal – and Seal Sitters’ Blubberblog explains its odd appearance.

P.S. If you don’t already have this number in your phone, or memorized – the hotline for Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Network, if you see a seal, sea lion, or other marine mammal on a local beach (or offshore and appearing to be in trouble), is 206-905-SEAL – 206-905-7325.

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Elephant seal visits Alki"

  • Pops August 11, 2017 (10:13 am)
    Looks like how I feel after a night out on the town these days!

  • Jb August 11, 2017 (10:26 am)
    My friend Scott does not beleive seals exist in puget sound. Silly Scott 

  • Just Wondering August 11, 2017 (10:27 am)
    Is that a seaweed wrap ?

  • newnative August 11, 2017 (10:55 am)
    Yep. 

