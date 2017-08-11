WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Elephant seal visits Alki

The photo is from David Hutchinson, who explains: “Some of your readers may have stopped by to take a look at an unusual West Seattle beach visitor Thursday morning, just east of the Alki Bathhouse.” It was an elephant seal – and Seal Sitters’ Blubberblog explains its odd appearance.

P.S. If you don’t already have this number in your phone, or memorized – the hotline for Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Network, if you see a seal, sea lion, or other marine mammal on a local beach (or offshore and appearing to be in trouble), is 206-905-SEAL – 206-905-7325.