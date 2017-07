(SDOT camera framegrab as the ramp reopened a moment ago)

The northbound Highway 99 closure for the Seafair Torchlight Run is over, and 99 is open again both ways. But if you are headed downtown, remember that the parade is now under way, which means surface-street closures continuing for the next few hours, primarily 4th Avenue – the parade heads southbound on 4th from Seattle Center to the International District.