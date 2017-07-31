West Seattle, Washington

31 Monday

UPDATE: Small plane goes into water off Beach Drive; no injuries reported

July 31, 2017 12:46 pm
 |   West Seattle news | WS breaking news

(Photo added 1:26 pm, courtesy Atomic Helicopters)

12:46 PM: Emergency responders are headed to what is reported, by radio communication, as a small plane going into the water off the 6000 block of Beach Drive SW (map). Two people are reported to be safely ashore. Rescuers are now trying to find out if anyone else was on board.

(First photo, courtesy PeterT)

1 PM: We’ve just arrived in the area. Avoid the south end of Beach Drive, as there are no outlets here (between Jacobsen and Lincoln Park Way). SFD reports no injuries, so its land units are leaving, but there are numerous police vehicles, and some sidewalk lookie-loos. And yes, that’s why there are helicopter(s) – TV.

(Photo added, courtesy commenter WIAA)

1:11 PM: Another reader photo added. From the street, the two people who made it out of the plane can be seen in the backyard of a waterfront house, drying themselves off. We’ve confirmed again at the scene that no one was hurt. Here’s our view of the submerged plane, from the street:

(WSB photo by Patrick Sand)

As PeterT noted in comments, police are directing traffic on Beach Drive past the scene, one lane at a time. But it’s still a good idea to avoid the area. Among other things, it’s trash day, and Waste Management trucks are trying to get through too. Meantime, Seattle Fire acting public information officer Lt. Sue Stangl has arrived so we should get more information soon.

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

1:32 PM: U.S. Coast Guard is also offshore with a 45-foot vessel. Meantime, commenter Bob says the pilot’s actions may have saved other lives besides his and his passenger’s.

1:46 PM: Lt. Stangl says the National Transportation Safety Board has investigator(s) on the way. The two men who were on board the plane will be waiting to talk with them. No other details of how it happened, what went wrong, or how the plane will be pulled out of the water – yet.

2:07 PM: Per discussion in comments – and also the most recent SFD tweet – we’re referring to this from this point as an emergency landing.

2:24 PM: Things are starting to wind down here – air and most ground media have left. Police told us earlier, by the way, the nearest residents were apparently home to see this, so they’d been trying to reach them to explain what happened.

33 Replies to "UPDATE: Small plane goes into water off Beach Drive; no injuries reported"

  • lg July 31, 2017 (12:49 pm)
    Reply

    Big response from what we’re hearing near 5700 beach drive.

  • Alki Resident July 31, 2017 (12:51 pm)
    Reply

    Oh my gosh. I hope everyone is ok. 

  • Petert July 31, 2017 (12:52 pm)
    Reply

    Yep. Off 6000 Beach Drive 

  • Petert July 31, 2017 (12:53 pm)
    Reply

  • carol July 31, 2017 (12:53 pm)
    Reply

    as usual, WSB is super fast, police and fire engines went down my street only a few minutes before you reported this.

    amazing!

  • Petert July 31, 2017 (12:56 pm)
    Reply

    Beach Drive closed off to both lanes at that point.

  • Bluehenwig July 31, 2017 (1:03 pm)
    Reply

    Watched this Cessna (?) gradually descending 400-500 yards off our west facing deck.  Odd there was no engine noise & was quite close to the shoreline. Glad everyone is okay.

  • Petert July 31, 2017 (1:03 pm)
    Reply

    Plane is resting on bottom in shallow water. Traffic is now being let through under police direction.

    • WSB July 31, 2017 (1:05 pm)
      Reply

      Thank you for the updates, and the photo. We’re here now but since this is private residential shore I see our photographer up by the fence (this is not far from the huge house that’s been under construction a while) with the lookyloos.

  • What it's all about July 31, 2017 (1:07 pm)
    Reply

    Photo from 50th Ave (two blocks up).  Hope everyone OK.  Great emergency landing by pilot.

    • WSB July 31, 2017 (1:07 pm)
      Reply

      Thank you!

  • Alki Resident July 31, 2017 (1:07 pm)
    Reply

    Do you know anything about the mansion being built right there.

  • GRA July 31, 2017 (1:08 pm)
    Reply

    This thing flew right by my deck at eye level about 200 feet above sea level, rapidly descending. No sound when it passed or on impact from my vantage point facing south towards Lowman park. From the moment I saw it, it was very clear is was in trouble. My guess is single engine failed. 

  • Jissy July 31, 2017 (1:13 pm)
    Reply

    We are at Colman and the ferry is hanging out WAY off course for the passengers to see. Helicopter up too of course.

    • WSB July 31, 2017 (1:35 pm)
      Reply

      WSF tweeted that the Kaleetan was joining “search and rescue” although the word is still that the two guys who got to shore were the only ones involved so we’re not yet sure what that means. Vessel Watch shows it off Alki Point, pointed north.

  • Petert July 31, 2017 (1:14 pm)
    Reply

    There are boats standing by to offer assistance, but no rescue craft launched from shore. 

  • Wsneighbor July 31, 2017 (1:16 pm)
    Reply

    No sound means engine quit. A cessna plane was flying low, westbound, over the junction area earlier today, I wonder if it is the same plane?

  • Petert July 31, 2017 (1:20 pm)
    Reply

    Police & Fire marine rescue boats attending.

  • Bob July 31, 2017 (1:22 pm)
    Reply

    This pilot not only saved those on board, but possibly others on the ground. I heard him overhead Eastbound near 100 Ave SW and 45 th Ave SW, it’s the normal flight path. His motor was cutting out and he was trailing white smoke as he banked hard to the Northwest, back towards the water.  The white smoke turned to dark smoke as I lost site of him. Had he continued East, he most certainly would have gone down before reaching the airport. Thank God they are alive. 

  • ScubaMoto July 31, 2017 (1:25 pm)
    Reply

    It’s great news that the occupants are okay. What an incredible way to have to land!

    If they need another recovery diver I can be there in minutes.

  • What it's all about July 31, 2017 (1:26 pm)
    Reply

    Better photo.

    • WSB July 31, 2017 (1:54 pm)
      Reply

      Thank you! Everyone who has kindly sent photos because it’s in your line of sight – I don’t know how long it’ll be until they get salvage out here but please let us know 206-293-6302 (24/7 text/voice) since we’ll eventually have to leave here … thank you!

  • John July 31, 2017 (1:35 pm)
    Reply

    I saw the ferry diverting course. Clearly the pilot did everything right that he or she could water Landings are dangerous even if you have a plane meant to land on water

  • Kersti muul July 31, 2017 (1:41 pm)
    Reply

    I received a text about a sputtering, then silent plane heading my way….we live above lowman.

    Thank God for the fast action of this pilot.. relieved everyone is ok

  • ada July 31, 2017 (1:42 pm)
    Reply

    Wow that is amazing. What a brilliant job by the pilot. So glad that both people in the plane are ok.

  • wsneighbor July 31, 2017 (1:47 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks for the detailed account Bob. You are right–he saved himself, his passenger & possibly others on the ground by deciding on a water landing. He did a good job too, since they are unharmed & the plane still looks intact.

  • HAK July 31, 2017 (1:57 pm)
    Reply

    Dang! In the drink. Hope they brought their snorkels. Drag it to shore with a rope and wheel it in.

  • lm July 31, 2017 (1:57 pm)
    Reply

    There was a plane flying about 30 feet above the water,  Eastbound in front of Alki Beach about 200 yards out over the water, yesterday (Sunday). Seemed like it was showing off, wonder if this was the same plane.

  • Hot Coffee July 31, 2017 (1:59 pm)
    Reply

    Well, any landing you can swim away from is a good one!

  • Brian July 31, 2017 (2:03 pm)
    Reply

    I’m a pilot of small planes, and if we go by Bob’s account, then this pilot was likely in communication with Boeing Field tower, doing the standard arrival procedure from the west.  In order to not interfere with planes landing at SeaTac, small planes have to stay below a certain altitude (below 2,000 feet at shore, descending to below 1,100 feet closer to Boeing Field).  Given the population density of the area, when you are that low, your options to ditch are very limited if you have any engine quit.  You likely wouldn’t make it to Boeing Field.  The most selfless choice (and a very dangerous one for a small plane pilot) was to ditch in the water.  They saved the lives of innocent people while very much putting their own life at risk.

    Kudos to this pilot on a successful forced landing.  I don’t think “crash” is the correct word to be used in this case.

    • WSB July 31, 2017 (2:06 pm)
      Reply

      That’s a good point, and the most recent SFD tweet calls it “emergency landing” so I’ll see what I can do with that from here.

  • zrs July 31, 2017 (2:16 pm)
    Reply

    SPD diver attaching rope and buoy about tail section

  • LAintheJunction July 31, 2017 (2:26 pm)
    Reply

    We were on the ferry as this all went down. It was great to see all the boats nearby spring into action, especially when it was unclear if everyone had made it out ok. Sounds like the pilot went “full-Sully” – choosing to make an emergency landing in the water with no casualties. Great job, sir! 

