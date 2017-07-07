NEW IN WEST SEATTLE: WS Linux User Group

Thanks to Justin for the photo from the first meeting of the new West Seattle Linux User Group. When we heard about the group, since it’s new, we invited them to send an announcement for the news section as well as a calendar listing:

The West Seattle LUG (Linux User Group) is a new group of people from the community who meet biweekly to discuss Linux, Open Source software, and technology. Anyone who has an interest in learning more about or discussing technology is welcome to join. Meetings are coordinated through their Meetup page and are generally held on Saturday mornings upstairs at the Fauntleroy YMCA. Common discussion topics are security, privacy, networking, building software, and sharing knowledge. You can contact any of the members through Meetup.com: meetup.com/wsealug, GitHub: github.com/wsealug or feel free to join us on Slack: wsealug-slack-signup.herokuapp.com

The group’s next meeting is tomorrow morning (July 8th), 9 am.