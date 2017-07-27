West Seattle, Washington

PHOTOS: Nick Drummond @ Summer Concerts at Hiawatha, week two

July 27, 2017 6:54 pm
6:54 PM: Still time to get to the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center for the second of this summer’s six Summer Concerts at Hiawatha, presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association.

In our photos are Nick Drummond and Friends, bringing their “alt-folk” sounds to the crowd enjoying tonight’s free show, which continues until about 8 pm, along Walnut south of Lander.

7:55 PM: Photos updated; video to come. Next week, the “Jet City rock” of The Adarna, 6:30 pm Thursday, August 3rd.

