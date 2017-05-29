WEST SEATTLE MEMORIAL DAY: Volunteers line The Junction with the Stars and Stripes

The flags that line The Junction on holidays like this are there thanks to volunteers – and this morning, West Seattle’s American Legion Post 160 led the crew.

They gathered to retrieve, tote, and place the flags along California SW in the heart of downtown West Seattle.

The volunteers spanned generations – including the youngest volunteer, Ryder.

This is a busy day for Post 160 members – you’ll also see them at the Forest Lawn (6701 30th SW; WSB sponsor) Memorial Day ceremony at 2 pm, and they’re hosting a free community cookout afterward, starting at 3:15 pm at their headquarters in The Triangle, 3618 SW Alaska – all welcome at both events.

P.S. Volunteer help is also welcome for flag removal this afternoon – meet on the northeast corner of California/Alaska at 5 pm.