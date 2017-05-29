West Seattle, Washington

30 Tuesday

55℉

WEST SEATTLE MEMORIAL DAY: Volunteers line The Junction with the Stars and Stripes

May 29, 2017 11:10 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news

The flags that line The Junction on holidays like this are there thanks to volunteers – and this morning, West Seattle’s American Legion Post 160 led the crew.

They gathered to retrieve, tote, and place the flags along California SW in the heart of downtown West Seattle.

The volunteers spanned generations – including the youngest volunteer, Ryder.

This is a busy day for Post 160 members – you’ll also see them at the Forest Lawn (6701 30th SW; WSB sponsor) Memorial Day ceremony at 2 pm, and they’re hosting a free community cookout afterward, starting at 3:15 pm at their headquarters in The Triangle, 3618 SW Alaska – all welcome at both events.

P.S. Volunteer help is also welcome for flag removal this afternoon – meet on the northeast corner of California/Alaska at 5 pm.

Share This

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE MEMORIAL DAY: Volunteers line The Junction with the Stars and Stripes"

  • KD May 29, 2017 (11:45 am)
    Reply

    Thankyou to all.. Military Service and Junction Volunteers! 🇺🇸

  • 98126res May 29, 2017 (12:53 pm)
    Reply

    A huge THANK YOU to the est. 42 million who have served in the US military, and 1 million who gave their life in doing so. Our hearts ache with pride and grief for the sacrifices they made for all of our many precious Freedoms.

  • Sara May 29, 2017 (9:35 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you to the men and women who serve .

    Uncle Dave, I’m thinking of you.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann