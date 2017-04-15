West Seattle whale-watching: Transient orcas’ Saturday visit



(Photos by Gary Jones)

2:02 PM: Just got two texts reporting orcas passing West Seattle! Both say the whales are transient orcas, southbound in the Alki Point vicinity.

2:45 PM: In the comment section, an update from Herongrrrl: “Closer to Lincoln Park” right now.

3:23 PM: Just added photos by Gary Jones from Alki/Alki Point vicinity earlier. (Orca Network says that’s a research boat with them, in the second photo.) Gary also sent this one with “harbor porpoises going the other way”:

3:55 PM: As of a few minutes ago, commenter SS says, they’re south of West Seattle and still headed SB.

6:20 PM: Donna Sandstrom of The Whale Trail shares info about the visitors in this comment. (By the way, The Whale Trail’s next event is coming up Thursday at the Dakota Place Park Building – find out about the increase in humpbacks and grays in Puget Sound!)

7:28 PM: Chris Frankovich says the orcas are headed back northbound, and shares this photo:

Chris says this shows them off The Arroyos.