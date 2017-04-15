West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle whale-watching: Transient orcas’ Saturday visit

April 15, 2017 2:02 pm
(Photos by Gary Jones)

2:02 PM: Just got two texts reporting orcas passing West Seattle! Both say the whales are transient orcas, southbound in the Alki Point vicinity.

2:45 PM: In the comment section, an update from Herongrrrl: “Closer to Lincoln Park” right now.

3:23 PM: Just added photos by Gary Jones from Alki/Alki Point vicinity earlier. (Orca Network says that’s a research boat with them, in the second photo.) Gary also sent this one with “harbor porpoises going the other way”:

3:55 PM: As of a few minutes ago, commenter SS says, they’re south of West Seattle and still headed SB.

6:20 PM: Donna Sandstrom of The Whale Trail shares info about the visitors in this comment. (By the way, The Whale Trail’s next event is coming up Thursday at the Dakota Place Park Building – find out about the increase in humpbacks and grays in Puget Sound!)

7:28 PM: Chris Frankovich says the orcas are headed back northbound, and shares this photo:

Chris says this shows them off The Arroyos.

6 Replies to "West Seattle whale-watching: Transient orcas' Saturday visit"

  • herongrrrl April 15, 2017 (2:45 pm)
    Closer to Lincoln Park as of 2:45 pm.

    • WSB April 15, 2017 (3:11 pm)
      Thank you for the update! We drove along part of the shore a little while ago, no luck.

  • SS April 15, 2017 (3:45 pm)
    The whales are headed south towards Three Tree Point, passing Shorewood and Seahurst Park. Research boat is still with them. (3:45pm)

    • WSB April 15, 2017 (3:55 pm)
      Thank you!

  • Donna, The Whale Trail April 15, 2017 (6:18 pm)
    The researchers are local orca hero Mark Sears and his daughter Maya. Most of what we know about orcas in the part of the Sound comes from the data that Mark has collected for the last 40+ years.  Per Maya, there were 7 whales in the group today – 4 males and 3 females/juveniles, identified as the T100s. Great (and beautiful) day on The Whale Trail! 

    • WSB April 15, 2017 (6:20 pm)
      Thanks for the update, Donna!

