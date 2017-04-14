West Seattle, Washington

Memorial gathering April 22 for Jennifer Jennings

April 14, 2017
Even if you didn’t know Jennifer Jennings, you might have seen her with her dog, out for a walk on Alki. Friends and family will gather on Saturday, April 22nd, to remember her, and are sharing this remembrance/invitation:

West Seattle lost its beloved Jennifer Jennings on March 22. She was 68.

She and her sweet little dog “Mr. Bean” walked along Alki Beach daily & could be found afterward amongst community at Tully’s Coffee across from the Alki Bathhouse.

Jennifer taught art classes for many years at the Alki Bathhouse and along with “Mr. Bean” was one of Alki’s & West Seattle’s adored locals.

Come celebrate her life with your stories & memories, along with “Mr. Bean,” at:

When: Saturday, April 22, 11:00 A.M.

Where: St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 3050 California SW in West Seattle.

There will be a 2:00 P.M. reception at Tully’s Coffee @ Alki Beach, 2676 Alki SW, across from the Alki Bathhouse.

(WSB publishes West Seattle obituaries by request, free of charge. Please e-mail the text, and a photo if available, to editor@westseattleblog.com)

  • Veronica April 15, 2017 (8:58 am)
    oh no. I only knew her through our respective dogs, as mr Bean and my little one would often play  when we were out for a walk. I will miss seeing her and mr. Bean.   What is the fate of mr. Bean? I hope he will go to someone as kind as she seemed be. 

  • Eilene April 15, 2017 (10:12 am)
    I did not have the opportunity to know Jennifer, but she always had a ready smile when we passed and said “Hi”. Her little dog is so cute and well behaved, and I’m sure he will miss her dreadfully. It will be sad to not see them around Alki anymore. Good wishes for healing to her family and friends.

