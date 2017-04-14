Memorial gathering April 22 for Jennifer Jennings

Even if you didn’t know Jennifer Jennings, you might have seen her with her dog, out for a walk on Alki. Friends and family will gather on Saturday, April 22nd, to remember her, and are sharing this remembrance/invitation:

West Seattle lost its beloved Jennifer Jennings on March 22. She was 68.

She and her sweet little dog “Mr. Bean” walked along Alki Beach daily & could be found afterward amongst community at Tully’s Coffee across from the Alki Bathhouse.

Jennifer taught art classes for many years at the Alki Bathhouse and along with “Mr. Bean” was one of Alki’s & West Seattle’s adored locals.

Come celebrate her life with your stories & memories, along with “Mr. Bean,” at:

When: Saturday, April 22, 11:00 A.M.

Where: St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 3050 California SW in West Seattle.

There will be a 2:00 P.M. reception at Tully’s Coffee @ Alki Beach, 2676 Alki SW, across from the Alki Bathhouse.