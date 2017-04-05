5 highlights for your West Seattle Friday night!

Thanks to Trileigh Tucker for the baby-hummingbirds photo! But unless you’re a baby bird, this is going to be too nice a night to just hang around the nest. Here are five highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LIVE MUSIC AT SALTY’S: 5-8 pm, the Dave Holo Trio gets jazzy at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor), and you know it’s going to be a gorgeous night by the water. No cover/minimum; happy-hour specials until 6 pm. (1936 Harbor SW)

PLANT FOR THE PLANET: On Earth Day Eve, your environmentally minded kid(s) can be part of the new monthly West Seattle meeting of Plant for the Planet (see our preview here). 7 pm at the Puget Ridge Cohousing Common House. RSVP by e-mail – our calendar listing explains how. (7020 18th SW)

WARRIOR’S CALL: HEALING THROUGH SERVICE: 7 pm at the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center, hear from the veterans of VeteransRespond, who “felt called to support environmental rights and Native Lands”:

The event will feature brave warriors who are veterans of both the US Armed Services and of the Standing Rock Movement. Joseph George, an Air Force Veteran; Brandee Paisano, a US Navy Veteran and Laguna Pueblo Native; and Mark Sanderson, a US Army Veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart, will be among the powerful speakers telling their stories. Opening ceremony and prayer will be led by members of the Duwamish Tribe.

The event is free. More info in our calendar listing. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: Singer-songwriter Russell James Pyle is at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

REEL PADDLING FILM FESTIVAL: Next best thing to being out on the water is watching films about being out on the water – and if you agree, the Reel Paddling Film Festival‘s tour stop at Pershing Hall is where you’ll want to be, 7:15 pm. Ticket info is in our calendar listing. (3618 SW Alaska)

OF COURSE THERE’S MORE … see our complete-calendar page.