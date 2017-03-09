West Seattle real estate: Morgan Junction micro-apartment building Viridian up for sale

The Morgan Junction micro-apartment building Viridian, which generated the first big controversy over construction of apartments with little or no offstreet parking, is up for sale.

(WSB photo, September 2015)

We first reported in October 2013 about the plan for 6917 California SW, at the time on the books as 30 apartments with no offstreet-parking spaces. While that type of development is now semi-common, it wasn’t back then, and community concerns led to special meetings, including this one at which city reps explained what led up to the trend, including the 2012 changes in parking rules, and this one in which developer Mark Knoll explained the plan. He said at that meeting that he intended to hold the building for his own “portfolio.” The building was finished two years (and one settlement) later. Though Knoll estimated at the 2013 meeting that the studios might rent for ~$700, the 198-to-265-square-foot units are going for $990 to $1250, according to the flyer for the listing. The building itself is listed at $5,000,000.