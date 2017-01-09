West Seattle Crime Watch, park edition: Bicycle found; car windows smashed

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes this afternoon, both from local parks:

RECOGNIZE THAT BICYCLE? James Lohman from Seattle Parks sent the photo, saying the bicycle was found while Parks was cleaning up an abandoned camp “on the back side of Camp Long right off Brandon Street.” Now they’re looking for the owner. If it’s yours, or if you have a lead on whose it might be, you can e-mail James at james.lohman@seattle.gov.

WESTCREST WINDOW-SMASHING: This report is via e-mail from Amy: