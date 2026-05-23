PREVIEW: West Seattle Rhodies FC ranked #1. You can cheer them Sunday

As mentioned in our coverage of the Westside Awards celebration, the West Seattle Rhodies FC soccer team is undefeated and ranked #1 – and you can see why when they play their next home match tomorrow (Sunday, May 24). Here’s the preview from Rhodies owner Jessica Pierce (who talked about the Rhodies’ achievements while accepting the Westsider of the Year award):

This past week, West Seattle Rhodies FC remained unbeaten with a dominant 6–1 win over Snohomish United on Sunday at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complexx= and a 5-0 victory over Bigfoot FC in an away game last Friday night. The victory improves the Rhodies to 3–0–0 and moves them into first place in the USL W League Northwest Division. Scoring for West Seattle included Ashley Roni (#21), Avery Nguyen (#30), two goals from Kunie Hirai (#9), Ali Monroe (#2), and Jadyn Holdenried (#17). Adding to the historic start, the USL W League released its national power rankings on May 19, listing the Rhodies as the #1 team in the country. The Rhodies return home on Sunday, May 24th at 6 pm, for the “Battle of the Bridges” against Salmon Bay FC. West Seattle will defend its title after claiming the inaugural trophy last season. Kick-off is set for 6:00 PM at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. Tickets available at www.ws_rhodiesfc.com/tickets.