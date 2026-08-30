READER REPORT: Motorized scooter found after what might have been ‘joyride gone wrong’

Josh wonders if somebody out there is looking for the scooter he found:

Just want to see if we can help reunite someone with their scooter.

It’s an adult “fun” scooter, not for medical or accessibility. It was abandoned last Saturday (Aug 22nd), early in the morning. The front wheel is severely damaged and the tire is flat. There were a lot of parts and accessories scattered all over the road. Seems like a joyride gone wrong.

I filed a police report with SPD and they “concluded” their investigation.

I don’t want to give too much detail, as it seems to be expensive and it looks like the person who had it put a lot of consideration into what they put on it.

It’s a motorized, electric scooter. Large, heavy duty and just heavy (took a handcart to move it). There’s a sticker on the body.