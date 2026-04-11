FOLLOWUP: Ridge to River Coalition asked community questions about Seattle’s largest forest. Here are the answers

(File photo from a reader – that long stretch of greenbelt is the WDG)

Just west of Seattle’s only river, in eastern West Seattle, you’ll find the city’s longest unbroken stretch of forest, the West Duwamish Greenbelt. Last year we reported on a survey asking your thoughts about it, conducted by the Ridge to River Coalition. Now the results are out, and we’ve received this announcement summarizing it and looking ahead to what’s next:

Last year, the Ridge to River Coalition (R2R) invited the community to share experiences and ideas for the West Duwamish Greenbelt, Seattle’s largest forest. 589 people completed an online survey. That is an impressive response! To see the results, visit the R2R website r2rduwamish.org. R2R thanks all who participated.

Survey findings will help shape a community vision for the greenbelt that supports environmental stewardship and addresses the needs of the surrounding communities.

Key findings include:

-The West Duwamish Greenbelt is widely viewed as a critical environmental resource and a valued refuge for nature, recreation, and community wellbeing.

-Respondents most frequently engage with the Greenbelt through walking, hiking, nature observation, and informal recreation.

-Environmental protection, personal safety, encampments, wayfinding and maintenance emerged as overall priorities.

-Many respondents expressed concern about balancing improved access with preservation of sensitive ecosystems.

-Top priorities for trail development were wayfinding, developing longer, continuous hiking routes within the greenbelt, and making trails usable in wet weather.

-Community members demonstrated strong interest in continued involvement and stewardship.

R2R is currently inviting adjacent neighbors and landowners to meet for “coffee hours” for more input. Later this year, R2R will return to gather public feedback on options for planning concepts for trails and restoration. Herrera Environmental Consultants is leading a team to perform environmental studies and planning.

The Ridge to River Coalition includes West Seattle and Duwamish Valley community organizations, individuals, and the Duwamish Tribe. This project is funded by grants from the King County Parks Levy Fund and the King Conservation District. Seattle Parks Foundation is the fiscal sponsor of R2R. Seattle Parks and Recreation is reviewing the work as it proceeds. Technical assistance is being provided by the National Park Service’s River and Trail Corridor Assistance Program.

For any questions or comments, please contact info@r2rduwamish.org