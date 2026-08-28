WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Tools taken

Jarrett is looking for a tool thief, and sent this report with photos:

I have a very good description of a suspect who robbed me of tools this morning, and I am certain that publishing it could lead to finding him. He stole about $1k of tools.

Notably large male, tan T-shirt and black shorts. Arm tattoos, bald with a beard.

Pulled up in a blue Honda CRV with no back plates. Staked the place out last night on a blue Vespa with a blue helmet (same clothes).

Report # 26-255410