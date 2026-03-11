WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run crash in stolen car on 35th

3:40 PM: Police are looking for the driver of a stolen car who is reported to have hit a tree and possibly some parked cars on 35th SW near SW Southern about 15 minutes ago. She’s described as Hispanic, 20-30 years old, wearing a white pajama shirt, black pants. She is reported to have fled the scene after crashing the gray Kia, possibly headed westbound on foot. The car had no plates but police have verified its status by checking the VIN.

3:57 PM: The crash is actually on Southern just west of 35th. Pic added.