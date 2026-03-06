WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: ‘Hanging out’ at Alki leads to reported robbery

Checking the overnight police log, we noticed what was logged as a robbery response in the Harbor Avenue 7-Eleven vicinity. But as revealed by archived audio and the report narrative we subsequently requested and obtained, it wasn’t a store holdup. A man called police from three to say he’d been beaten and robbed by “acquaintances” he had gone to Alki to hang out with. The victim said he met up with the after taking a rideshare from his home in Des Moines. After they’d “hung out for a while,” the report says, they beat him up and stole his cell phone, shoes, and pants, along with everything in his pockets. They then took off in a vehicle – no description other than “sedan” in the redacted report narrative – and left him behind; he managed to make his way to the 7-11 and call 911. SFD evaluated his injuries, described as including a “laceration above his right eye,” but he didn’t want to be taken to a hospital, so SPD drove him home to Des Moines. If you have any information, the case number is 2026-062578.