UPDATE: Child hurt in collision at Delridge/Orchard

11:47 AM: Police have told dispatch that they’re closing northbound Delridge at Orchard for a collision response. It was initially reported as a child on a scooter hit by a car; one SFD engine has been sent for medical care, and the subsequent description was 11-year-old boy on bicycle, minor injuries. The driver is reported to be on scene. Avoid the area for a while.

11:56 AM: Further verification that the child’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, he’ll be taken to a hospital by AMR ambulance. As for what he was riding, a passerby who texted us described it as a scooter.

12:04 PM: Police say they’re ready to reopen Delridge at the scene.