HAPPENING NOW: Here’s what you can do during Seattle Chinese Garden’s New Year Lantern Festival

March 7, 2026 1:24 pm
(WSB photos by Macey Wurm)

As featured in our daily lineup, the Chinese Lantern Festival is being celebrated today from 11-4 at the Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge. The festival marks one full lunar month after the New Year.

Performances including a Lion Dance, Guzheng performance, a Tai Chi demo, a Chinese flute performance, and a Wushu performance by Husky Wushu are continuing until 2 this afternoon. Activity tables are set up for attendees until 3 pm, with the festival officially ending at 4. Activity tables include tea tasting:

Lantern riddles– see if you can guess the riddle and win a prize from the “riddle master”:

Chinese knot-tying:

Dragon ribbon dancing, with the table staffed by Wei Dai:

Stencil painting – attendees can take their pick of several stencils and paint colors:

The Seattle Chinese Garden is on the north edge of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, 6000 16th SW. No admission charge but donations are welcome.

