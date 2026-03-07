HAPPENING NOW: Here’s what you can do during Seattle Chinese Garden’s New Year Lantern Festival

(WSB photos by Macey Wurm)

As featured in our daily lineup, the Chinese Lantern Festival is being celebrated today from 11-4 at the Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge. The festival marks one full lunar month after the New Year.

Performances including a Lion Dance, Guzheng performance, a Tai Chi demo, a Chinese flute performance, and a Wushu performance by Husky Wushu are continuing until 2 this afternoon. Activity tables are set up for attendees until 3 pm, with the festival officially ending at 4. Activity tables include tea tasting:

Lantern riddles– see if you can guess the riddle and win a prize from the “riddle master”:

Chinese knot-tying:

Dragon ribbon dancing, with the table staffed by Wei Dai:

Stencil painting – attendees can take their pick of several stencils and paint colors:

The Seattle Chinese Garden is on the north edge of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, 6000 16th SW. No admission charge but donations are welcome.