FOOD BIZNOTES: New truck site; pop-up expands; college cuisine; wine dinner

Four biznotes from food providers!

THAI-U-UP IN HIGHLAND PARK: Last year, we reported that the owners of the former Morning Star Market site at 9th SW and SW Henderson were exploring ideas for the lot including food trucks. Tonight we got a tip that one is there for a test run – the Thai-U-Up truck, 4-8 pm daily for two weeks. (That’s the truck that was at the 30th/Roxbury gas station for years.)

CRAVE IN MORGAN JUNCTION: The Filipino street food pop-ups by Crave at The Neighborhood in Morgan Junction are now happening every Tuesday instead of every other Tuesday, 4-8 pm or until sold out. (Tuesdays are a night The Neighborhood, at 6503 California SW, would otherwise be closed.)

DINNER AT THE ALHADEFF: With its renowned Culinary Arts program, South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) is famous for food. Its sit-down Alhadeff Dining Room is offering three nights of prix-fixe dinners next week, 6 pm March 17-18-29, by reservation, $45/person. Above is the Wednesday menu (18th); see the Tuesday (17th) menu here and the Thursday menu (19th) here. For reservations, email david.hatfield@seattlecolleges.edu.

WINE DINNER WITH DARBY X DRIFTWOOD: Driftwood Restaurant co-proprietor Jackie Mallahan sends word they’re selling tickets for a multi-course dinner April 23rd on their terrace (2722 Alki SW) in partnership with West Seattle Junction-based Darby Winery: “Guests will enjoy a multi-course chef’s menu paired with Darby wines, guided by the winemaker and Chef Dan Mallahan. Throughout the evening, you’ll hear stories from the cellar and the kitchen, ask questions, and experience the collaborative spirit that makes each pairing shine.” Tickets are $150, available here.