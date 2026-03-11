UPDATE: Fire response at 39th and Othello

7:48 AM: Thanks for the tips. SFD is just arriving at a house at 39th/Othello and reports they’re dealing with a fence and “debris” on fire in a back yard. The initial response was a full “fire in building” callout but now they’re downsizing.

7:55 AM: Correction, the fire’s at 39th and Othello [vicinity map]. Police and SFD’s investigator are responding to try to find out how the fire started, to see if it might have been set.

7:57 AM: Firefighters just told dispatch the fire is under control. This is in a residential neighborhood, so no notable traffic effects. (Photo added above.) SW Othello is blocked in the 3900 block.