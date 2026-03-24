Fauntleroy Community Association’s Food Fest annual meeting, SSC’s online Aviation Maintenance info session, much more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Monday Alki photo by Bob Burns)

Event notes/reminders/listings for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE AT CHURCH OF NAZARENE: Want your little one to play indoors on this drippay day? This free playspace is open until noon for little ones and their caregivers. (42nd SW and SW Juneau)

KALEIDOSCOPE PLAY & LEARN: Canceled today.

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon Tuesdays, lunch meetings at West Seattle Golf Course, today with City Councilmember Rob Saka . (4470 35th SW)

LEARN ABOUT AVIATION MAINTENANCE AT SSC: Online information session about South Seattle College’s Aviation Maintenance program, 1-2 pm. Our calendar listing explains how to register to get the participation link.

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome to play! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

OTHER EVENTS AT THE CENTER: Dozens every week! Go here for the full Center for Active Living calendar.

DEPARTMENT OF NEIGHBORHOODS ‘OFFICE HOURS’: Talk to a city rep 2-5 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

CITY COUNCIL: Across the bay at City Hall, at 2 pm, the council holds its main weekly meeting. Today’s agenda explains how to comment and/or watch.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Crosstown competition with West Seattle HS and Chief Sealth IHS‘s boys-soccer teams facing off at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 5 pm. Also at NCSWAC, CSIHS softball hosts Rainier Beach, 4 pm.

MEDICARE MADE CLEAR: Informational event at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), 4-5 pm

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION FOOD FEST: Annual FCA meeting, with free tastes/bites from local purveyors, plus info tables with local nonprofits and other “civic-minded organizations.” 6-8 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW).

SIP AND PAINT YOUR PETS: 6 pm at Elliott Bay Brewing (4720 California SW) in The Junction, bring a pic of your pet(s) to paint – tickets here (still available as of publication time).

INTERFAITH PRAYER VIGIL: Continuing weekly, 5:30-6:30 pm at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza. (61st SW and

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

OPEN CHOIR REHEARSALS: 6:30 pm Tuesdays at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW), come sing with the Boeing Employees Choir, even if you don’t work for Boeing – email to RSVP.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Weekly lessons continue, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group meditation at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 7 pm, listen to new music by Snail Mail, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 5: Five places for trivia on Tuesdays – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 pm and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW) … Trivia at Christos on Alki (2508 Alki SW), 7:15 pm.

If you are organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc., tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!