WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 22 notes!

(Seen at Seacrest early Wednesday – WSB photo)

Here’s the Sunday lineup, mostly from our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

COUNT BIRDS! If you missed a local author’s request on Saturday, see it here – the count continues through tomorrow.

FREE WEST AFRICAN DANCE CLASS: Sunday dancing! 9:30 am at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale).

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at the new location of The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

SUNDAY MORNING MEDITATION: For a contemplative session, see if there’s space in the small-group meditation session at 9:30 am at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open as usual on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in winter produce-and-products season – roots, greens, peppers, mushrooms, cabbage, beans, garlic, apples, more – plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, pasta, more. (Even chips!)

HEART-SHAPED PIZZA THAT HELPS: Second-to-last day to get heart-shaped pizza at Mioposto (2139 California SW; WSB sponsor) with part of the proceeds going to NW Immigrant Rights Project. Open 10 am-9 pm today.

WAREHOUSE FURNITURE & ART LIQUIDATION: 10 am-6 pm (may end sooner if sold out – this is the third of three scheduled days):

A former home-staging company’s full inventory will be liquidated during a warehouse sale in West Seattle. The sale includes a large selection of furniture, rugs, art, lighting and home décor, all priced to move. Items were previously used for staging homes and are well-suited for homeowners, renters, real estate professionals and short-term rental hosts.

(2501 Harbor SW)

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FREE DROP-IN TAX HELP: 11 am-4 pm at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: Different time this week! The Westies Run Club is celebrating Good Society‘s 6th anniversary today – meet there for an 11:30 am run. (2701 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: Regular weekly West Seattle Resist Sunday sign-holding event, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

TONE CIRCLE: “Vocal toning for healing and empowerment.” Noon at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re invited to hang out at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

WEST SEATTLE CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: Gather at 2:30 to chat and get your beverage, book talk starts at 3 pm – this month, Herman Hesse‘s “Steppenwolf“ – out back at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

FABRIC DESIGN WORKSHOP: Join West Seattle artist Stacey Sterling for a creative exploration, 3 pm at Alki Arts (6030 California SW). Go here to reserve your spot.

‘TOPDOG/UNDERDOG’: The new “comic fable” at ArtsWest has a matinée today, 3 pm. Go here for tickets.

CONCERT FOR THE FOOD BANK AT C & P: 3-5 pm, Michael Partington, Sienna Araya Winquist and Mischa Yolleck perform at C & P Coffee with donations welcome, to benefit West Seattle Food Bank. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

WEST SEATTLE INDIVISIBLE: 3:30 pm monthly meeting – with a bake sale – at a new location, St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW).

ASTRA LUMINA: Its run is close to the end, but it’s on tonight – first entry at 6 pm in the Seattle Chinese Garden (north end of South Seattle College campus, 6000 16th SW); tickets here.

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Play starting at 7:30 pm, win prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

JET CITY IMPROV AT ARTSWEST: Improvised musical! 7:30 pm show at ArtsWest (4711 California SW); check for tickets here.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, end your weekend with live music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that we could add to the WSB community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!