West Seattle High School students organizing and hosting first-ever citywide summit

(WSB photo: Jim Guevara, Lizzy Greene)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Digital communication has its limitations.

That observation is from two West Seattle High School seniors who are organizing an in-person gathering for more than 100 of their peers this Saturday.

The gathering at WSHS will make history as the first-ever Seattle ASB Leadership Summit, with students from every comprehensive high school in the city coming to spend the day learning from each other. In our photo above are the co-leads, Jim Guevara and Lizzy Greene. They went to 11 high schools to meet with other ASB (Associated Student Body) leaders to get buy-in for the summit plan.

Not only do they have triple-digit RSVPs, they’re also expecting a few non-student visitors – including two people new to their high-profile jobs, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson (making it her second consecutive Saturday in West Seattle) and Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Ben Shuldiner. But this event is about, for, and by students, partly rooted in how students from around the district came together outside district HQ last fall:

(WSB photo, September 2025)

The reason for that rally was the district’s sudden decision, after the school year had started, to split lunch periods at high schools including WSHS. One of the students’ main objections was a loss of gathering time for activities such as clubs and academic support. That remains an issue, Lizzy and Jim agree. But the lunch controversy wasn’t the only inspiration. Jim says the idea of a summit was a “passion project” for him. They’ve been planning it for months now. The day will include 20 breakout sessions, with topics including event planning. They’ll have in-house performers at the opening ceremony – the band Across 35th, plus the WSHS Marching Band, Drumline, and Cheer Team.

What are they hoping to achieve with the summit? “Showing that Seattle youth can actively collaborate,” says Jim. Lizzy adds that they hope it will result in “continued communication and flow of ideas.” They’re also proud that as the school organizing and hosting the first one, that will shine a positive light on WSHS citywide.

And they have a lot of knowledge to share, noting that the WSHS ASB is one of the largest and most successful in the city, and that this self-sustaining part of student life has enough of a financial cushion to cover what it’s costing to put this on. Costs include security, food, transportation, even “decor.” (Their fundraising activities through the year include dances and Parents’ Night Out group babysitting events.)

But at least one thing about this first-ever summit will be priceless – the fact that it’s, as described by Jim, centering students “as decision-makers, rather than participants in an adult-led program.”