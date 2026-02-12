West Seattle Art Walk, Words/Writers/Southwest Stories, more for your Thursday

Tonight is West Seattle Art Walk night! Here’s this month’s list/map highlighting venues all over West Seattle:

Highlights include Tilden School (WSB sponsor) students’ work at John L. Scott in The Junction (4555 California SW) with a reception 5-8 pm. Go here for other Art Walk previews from venues hosting artists this month. Also:

CHIEF SEALTH IHS ART WALK: As previewed here, students will showcase performing arts as well as visual arts during tonight’s special Art Walk, and the community is invited to visit starting at 6 pm. (2600 SW Thistle)

Here's what else is on our list for the hours ahead:

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace two mornings a week, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

DONATE TO THE CLOTHESLINE: One more special donation opportunity if you have spare season-appropriate clothing to donate to the clothing bank before it reopens in its new location – 5444 Delridge Way SW, 10 am-1 pm.

GATHERING AT THE VOID: Escape your home office for a few hours! “Work, Game, Craft, or Chat! At The Void” hangout at The Void, 10 am-noon Thursdays. (5048 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY RUN/WALK: New free, fun gathering, 10 am, starting from Lincoln Park parking lot #2. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Whether you’re planting or planning – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm – north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME IN ADMIRAL: West Seattle Library story time (2306 42nd SW), 10:30 am.

HEART-SHAPED PIZZA AT MIOPOSTO: Available only through Monday! Heart-shaped pizza at Mioposto (2139 California SW; WSB sponsor), open 11:30 am-9 pm, with part of the proceeds benefiting NW Immigrant Rights Project.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!)

SOUND TRANSIT EXPANSION COMMITTEE: A West Seattle residential acquisition is part of what’s on the agenda for the ST board’s Expansion Committee meeting, 1:30 pm; the agenda explains how to watch/participate in-person or remotely.

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is on today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events at HPCS – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Five Hooks Seafood .

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle! And tonight it’s a venue for the West Seattle Art Walk.

LONG DISTANCE ADVOCACY: Write postcards with West Seattle Indivisible at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), 5-7:30 pm drop-in community event (not library-sponsored).

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: Taha Ebrahimi, discussing “Street Trees of Seattle,” is this month’s online speaker presented by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, 6 pm. Our calendar listing has info and how to get the viewing link.

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: If you’d rather walk, meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fontanelle for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

’90S TRIVIA: 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

‘TOPDOG/UNDERDOG’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm, second week for the new ArtsWest production, “Topdog/Underdog.” (4711 California SW)

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE VOID: New West Seattle trivia night! 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

DJ NIGHT: Spinning happens tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Tomás starting at 8 pm.

