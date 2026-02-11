PREVIEW: Chief Sealth IHS Art Walk to showcase performing arts too

Tomorrow is the second Thursday of the month – always West Seattle Art Walk night! In addition to the dozens of regular venues, tomorrow night brings a special event – an Art Walk at Chief Sealth International High School, showcasing performing arts as well as visual art. Here’s the invitation we received to share with you:

Chief Sealth IHS invites all community members to our annual Art Walk on Thursday, Feb. 12. Doors open at 6:00. Grab snacks and wander as you enjoy orchestra quartets, jazz ensembles, and choir ensembles performing in different locations. Take in student visual art as you move from room to room. The evening will culminate in a combined orchestra, band, and choir performance! Free to the public. Donations accepted.

The school is at 2600 SW Thistle. As for the rest of tomorrow night’s venues – see the preview here.