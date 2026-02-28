VIDEO, PHOTOS: Lunar New Year celebration at West Seattle High School

Story, photos, video by Torin Record-Sand

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Last night, West Seattle High School held their annual Lunar New Year Festival. This year marks the year of the horse, which was represented in the decor for this year’s event.

This year’s event was led by student organizers Kian (right), and Kallen (left), respectively from the WSHS Chinese Club and the Asian American and Pacific Islander Club.



It included a performance by students of both a lion dance …

… and a dragon dance.

After the performance, there were various activities available for attendees. These included games for prizes, such as jianzi, a Chinese game which loosely resembles ‘hacky-sack,’ as well as trivia about the lunar new year, and the Korean game ddakji. There were also more artistically inclined offerings, such as paper art and calligraphy.

Traditional food from a variety of Asiana cultures was also served, including items such as dumplings, spring rolls, lo mein, and papaya salad.

We estimate about 80 people were there when we were.