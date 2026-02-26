West Seattle, Washington

26 Thursday

State House Majority Leader Joe Fitzgibbon of West Seattle admits being drunk on the job

February 26, 2026 3:43 pm
4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

Thanks for the tips about citywide-media reports that 34th District State Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, who serves as State House Majority Leader, has acknowledged being drunk on the job. We requested and obtained his statement from the State House Democrats‘ office:

I deeply regret and apologize for the fact that I consumed alcohol before the work of the Appropriations Committee was completed on Wednesday, and the result was obvious. This was a serious mistake for many reasons. Being impaired in that situation was harmful to my work and to my co-workers. This was a painful and embarrassing lesson, one I won’t forget, and I will not put myself and others in this situation again in the future. Again, I apologize.

“The result” is visible/audible in video from a hearing, as recorded by TVW (and embedded here).

Fitzgibbon has been in the 34th District’s State House Position 2 for 15 years and has been House Majority Leader for three years. He has filed to run for re-election this year, after winning his current term in 2024 with 84 percent of the vote over Republican challenger Jolie Lansdowne.

We also have received a statement from State House Speaker Rep. Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma) about the situation:

We expect professionalism in the workplace, and while Rep. Fitzgibbon did not meet that standard Wednesday night, he has acknowledged that behavior is unacceptable and has apologized. The people of Washington expect and deserve their legislators to be fully focused and clear on the work we are here to do on their behalf, and House Democratic Caucus leadership stands with Rep. Fitzgibbon as he takes whatever steps he needs to ensure his well-being.

We’ll add anything more we find out about fallout.

4 Replies to "State House Majority Leader Joe Fitzgibbon of West Seattle admits being drunk on the job"

  • WSeaProud February 26, 2026 (3:56 pm)
    Reply

    What a shame. I was very happy to vote for Rep. Fitzgibbon and admire his work, particularly on environmental issues, but this behavior is unacceptable for an elected official. The apology is welcomed but needs to be accompanied by a resignation. Our community deserves better representation in Olympia and this man needs help. 

  • Anne February 26, 2026 (4:05 pm)
    Reply

    Maybe he was in a drunken stupor when he came up with the idea of raiding the LEOFF 1 pension fund? 

  • Howard February 26, 2026 (4:07 pm)
    Reply

    Completely unacceptable. While I sympathize with anyone
    abusing substances this cannot be tolerated in any workplace, let alone the
    leader of the House of Representatives. Drug and alcohol testing is mandatory
    for “safety sensitive” positions, I’ve never understood how this has not been
    applied to those elected to pass the very laws that govern our lives.

    “and House Democratic Caucus leadership stands with Rep.
    Fitzgibbon”  Where is the pollical party that
    stands with the people? The 34th should demand a higher standard from those who represent us.  

  • Alki resident February 26, 2026 (4:11 pm)
    Reply

    I watched the video of him rambling. How embarrassing to put yourself in that position. 

