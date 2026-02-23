SIGNUP TIME! Loop the ‘Lupe returning for 2026

With spring less than a month away, it’s time to start dreaming of (early) summer too. Saturday, June 6, is this year’s date for Loop the ‘Lupe, a multi-event funfest at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th SW and SW Myrtle), featuring the area’s only obstacle-course 5K and benefiting the community work of nearby Our Lady of Guadalupe. Organizer Brian Callanan offers some preview points, such as: “We are working on expanding our live music for this year, with a new stage area closer to the actual race course — which should improve the experience for participants, sponsors, and our musical acts.” Also watch for an update to Loop the ‘Lupe’s senior event, and “we’ll be offering our Elite Wave, Family Wave, 5K Run/Walk, and Youth Dash again, and we’re proud to kick off what will be our TENTH year (first one was in 2017).” Better yet, one more thing from Brian: “Our lowest prices of the year to register are from now until March 20, and teams who sign up 4+ at once get even more discounts.” Why wait when you can get a deal? Sign up here now!