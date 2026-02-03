Pizza for preschool, running-shoe tryouts, games and more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Moonset over the fog this morning – photo by James Bratsanos)

Here are today’s daily event notes/reminders, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

KALEIDOSCOPE PLAY & LEARN: A 10-11:30 am free playgroup for kids 0-5 and their caregivers, at Bridge School Cooperative Elementary (10300 28th SW).

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon Tuesdays, lunch meetings at West Seattle Golf Course, today featuring the Student of the Month celebration (4470 35th SW).

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome to play! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

CITY COUNCIL: At 2 pm, the council holds its main weekly meeting. The agenda explains how to comment and/or watch.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: At High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) – volunteers available to help K-12 students, 4-5:45 pm.

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: Dine in or take out – get food from Mioposto in Admiral tonight and part of the proceeds benefit Alki Co-op Preschool!

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

TAE KWON DO: First class of the month at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW) is at 6 pm tonight.

HOKA DEMOS & TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run with the opportunity to demo HOKA shoes this week! All paces welcome, walkers included.

OPEN CHOIR REHEARSALS: 6:30 pm Tuesdays at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW), come sing with the Boeing Employees Choir, even if you don’t work for Boeing – email in advance to RSVP.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Weekly lessons continue, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 7 pm, hear the new Joji LP. (4559 California SW)

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group meditation at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 5: Five locations for trivia on Tuesdays – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 pm and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW) … Trivia at Christos on Alki (2508 Alki SW), 7:15 pm.

