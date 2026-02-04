FERRY ALERT: More temporary changes ahead for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route

Announced tonight by Washington State Ferries:

Due to necessary vessel repairs, we need to move vessels and adjust the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth schedule the next few days.

Thursday, Feb. 5: Around midday, the 144-vehicle Chimacum will replace the 90-vehicle Sealth as the #3 vessel.

Friday, Feb. 6: The following #3 sailings will be cancelled due to boat moves:

8 p.m. Southworth to Vashon

8:20 p.m. Vashon to Fauntleroy

8:50 p.m. Fauntleroy to Vashon

9:15 p.m. Vashon to Southworth

9:30 p.m. Southworth to Vashon

Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 7-8: Regular weekend winter schedule.

Monday, Feb. 9: Two-boat schedule due to timing of vessel moves. We’re working to add a third, unscheduled vessel in the afternoon.

Tuesday, Feb. 10: The route will return to the three-boat schedule.