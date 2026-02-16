DEVELOPMENT: Business-building demolition north of Morgan Junction, for residential replacements

)

Demolition is under way at 5435-5437 California SW [map], where 12 townhouses will replace a business building. Former tenants in the teardown building included Canna West Culture Shop (which closed after two crash-and-grabs), whose parent store Canna West Seattle (WSB sponsor) is still very much open across the street, and the Filigree & Shadow fragrance studio that closed last fall.

The site sold to a builder for $1.7 million three months ago, according to County Assessor records. The site plan shows the 12 townhouses will be built in two rows of six stretching west-east between California and the alley, where there will be six offstreet parking spots. Demolition work when we stopped for photos this afternoon was focused on the back of the site.