WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another crash-and-grab at Canna West Culture Shop; work-truck break-in

Two incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch this morning:

CRASH-AND-GRAB BURGLARS HIT CANNA WEST AGAIN: Driving in the 5400 block of California SW this morning, we saw that damage to Canna West Culture Shop. It happened just before 3 am, according to archived dispatch audio – three people crashed a vehicle into the storefront and ran off southbound. The people we talked with say it appears nothing was taken; it should be noted, this is NOT where Canna sells cannabis – that’s Canna West Seattle (WSB sponsor) across the street; this shop specializes (as its sign says) in CBD products. Archived audio indicates the burglars left a gray Kia Optima behind, still running; it had not (yet) been reported stolen but they were going to check with the registered owner at a North Seattle address. The burglars seen leaving the scene were described only as “three unknown-race males, thin.” The same building houses the studio of Filigree and Shadow fragrances (WSB sponsor), which proprietor James tells us was not damaged. The previous crash-and-grab hit at Canna West was in September.

One reader report this morning:

WORK TRUCK BREAK-IN: From Amanda: “I wanted to let you know that there was a truck broken into at the Wells Fargo parking lot in The Junction last night. My friend parked his Republic Services work truck there last night around 6 pm. The robber smashed the window and stole lots of rain gear, hoodies, and boots. Mostly all with either a US Ecology logo or Republic Services logo. If the community could keep an eye out, it would be appreciated!”