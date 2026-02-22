CONGRATULATIONS! Two Chief Sealth International High School wrestlers win state championships

Two Chief Sealth International High School wrestlers are coming home from this weekend’s state tournament at the Tacoma Dome with championships! Eli Policarpio won the boys’ 2A 215 class by 9-8 decision over Theo Stevens of North Kitsap; Lanu Arnituanai won the girls’ 2A 145 class by fall (at 3:39) over Emily Gomez, also from North Kitsap. Both of those champion Sealth wrestlers took 5th at state last year. Two other CSIHS wrestlers made it to the state semifinals – Lucy Self in girls’ 2A 140, Yusuf Donzo in boys’ 2A 285. Congratulations to the wrestlers and coach Maurice Dolberry!