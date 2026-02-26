UPDATE: Car fire next to gas station on 35th SW

12:17 AM: SFD Engine 37 is on the scene of a car fire next to the Shell station at 35th SW and SW Henderson, across from Southwest Library>. The traffic cam live video shows flames through the trees at screen right (the mass of light at screen left is the fire engine). We haven’t heard anything yet about circumstances or whether the car’s owner/driver is on scene.

12:25 AM: Police hadn’t been called in on this but SFD is now asking for them to respond, “for traffic control.”

12:46 AM: Now they’re calling in the SFD investigator.