25 years after Nisqually Earthquake, what you can do in two weeks to be ready in case of another

If you were in Western Washington on February 28, 2001 – exactly a quarter-century ago – you no doubt have a story to tell about the Nisqually Earthquake. (Your editor here was in her job interview at what was then Q13 News, talking with the fellow ex-Southern Californian general manager, blasé until she observed that a stack of videotapes was about to fall on me …) The anniversary also brings up the question, are you ready in case another big quake strikes? An event with local preparedness volunteers two weeks from today will help you answer “yes.” It’s not about personal preparedness but about neighborhood preparedness, via the Emergency Communication Hubs – predetermined locations where trained volunteers will gather to help coordinate information in case of catastrophe that interrupts regular communication channels. On Saturday, March 14, in a gathering at 2 pm at High Point Library, West Seattle hub volunteers present and (potentially) future will gather to:

Learn how an “Emergency Hub” works so you can quickly jump in and support your neighbors post-disaster. We will cover -Preparedness in Seattle

-Hazards we face

-City response

-How the Hub works

-Practice a few scenarios, situations we think our neighbors will come to the Hub with. It’s great fun and interactive. You’ll quickly grasp how everything works together and feel much more prepared to support your household – and your neighbors!

HP Library is at 3411 SW Raymond, and this event is free. In the meantime, whether or not you can go to the March 14 event, use the map above to find the Hub nearest you, so you know where to go, just in case!