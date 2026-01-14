WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shooting in High Point

11:21 PM: Police and fire are on their way to the 6500 block of High Point Drive, where at least one shooting victim is reported after word of gunfire. The shots may have been fired from a “dark SUV.” Updates to come.

11:27 PM: Updated location is the 6500 block of Sylvan Way, where the westbound lanes are being blocked for the investigation. Initial assessment of the person shot is that their wound(s) are serious but not life-threatening.

11:35 PM: Officers told dispatch that witnesses say the vehicle might have been a Highlander, with five people inside, teens to early 20s, black clothing, black face masks. Meantime, officers are finding some bullet damage to parked vehicles.