THINK SPRING! Here’s how – and when – to try lacrosse this year with two local clubs

The sunshine reminds us that spring isn’t far. For many families, that means youth-sports seasons are approaching too. This year, two local lacrosse clubs are welcoming prospective players from kindergarten age to high-school age – and offering free drop-in sessions soon. Here’s the invitation sent to us to share with you:

Looking for a fast-paced, team-oriented sport for your child? Try lacrosse!

(Photo by Mike Jacobs)

There are two clubs that serve our area — the Southwest Lacrosse Club (a.k.a. SW Titans) and the West Seattle Lacrosse Club. We would love to meet your family and support your player this spring. Whether your child is brand new to lacrosse or has played before, our spring season is a great way to learn the game, stay active, and have fun with friends.

Our youth teams (K-8) welcome players from West Seattle, White Center, South Park, Burien, Tukwila, SeaTac, Normandy Park, and Des Moines. High school teams welcome any West Seattle High School, Chief Sealth International High School, or private high-school student who lives in the West Seattle or Highline School District reference area.

Registration for our co-ed player development program (K-2), girls and boys youth teams (3-8), and girls and boys high-school teams is open now! K-2 clinic starts in April (Sundays) with two weekend game jamborees planned in May. Grades 3-8 practices begin in February (two nights per week), and weekend games run from mid-March through the end of May.

Register for the K-2 Development team or Boys Youth Teams through the SW Titans: swlacrosseclub.org/registration

Register for Girls Youth Teams, Girls High School Team, or Boys High School Team through West Seattle Lacrosse: https://www.westseattlelaxclub.org/home

Interested in the sport, but want to try it out before you commit? We’ve got you covered! Join our FREE drop-in sessions for new players in 2nd to 8th grade. Saturday mornings (February 1, 8, and 22; March 1) from 9-10 am at Hiawatha Playfield. No RSVP or equipment necessary, just show up and play!

We believe lacrosse should be accessible to everyone. Both clubs offer full and partial scholarships, loaner equipment, and a great community of players and families. If you have questions, please email us at swlctitans@gmail.com or westseattlelax@gmail.com with any questions.