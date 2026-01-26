VIDEO: Fauntleroy Church pastor tells anti-ICE rally in Seattle what she saw – and didn’t see – in Minnesota

Earlier we mentioned that Fauntleroy UCC pastor Rev. Leah Atkinson Bilinski was just back from a trip to be Minnesota, where she and other faith leaders from the Northwest had gone to support community members standing against violence and violation of rights by federal agents. The video above, recorded by parishioner LeeAnne Beres, is what the pastor told a downtown Seattle anti-ICE rally this evening about what she saw in Minnesota – and, in one key moment, what she didn’t see.

She also mentions that she and the others were headed home when they learned federal agents had killed Alex Pretti. Meantime, another reader sent word that a rally and vigil in honor of Pretti, a VA nurse, is planned Tuesday night outside the Seattle VA hospital on Beacon Hill.