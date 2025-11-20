West Seattle, Washington

20 Thursday

43℉

FOLLOWUP: Westwood Village post office’s outdoor mailbox is back

November 20, 2025 9:25 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Westwood

After 2 1/2 months, Westwood Village has a drive-up/ride-up/walk-up mailbox again. It was damaged beyond usability in an early-September break-in; every time we’ve passed through WWV, we’ve been looking for a replacement to appear. Went through the center tonight for the first time in at least a few days, and just noticed the replacement is in place. It’s still a lot quicker than the year and a half the USPS took to replace its counterpart in The Junction,

Share This

2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Westwood Village post office's outdoor mailbox is back"

  • Julia November 20, 2025 (9:57 pm)
    Reply

    Amazingly, it is close enough to reach from a car window! And, so far, there’s no pothole.

  • Rats November 20, 2025 (10:07 pm)
    Reply

    It’s nice to have one drive up box. I noticed people still regularly park in front of the box that was returned to the 98116 post office. One day someone parked there and there were postal vehicles parked in the other areas of the lot. So, the person that parked in front of the box, blocked leaving the lot through the marked exit. Often there’s plenty of street parking.  So you can’t use the 98116 box as a drive up box. Please think of your neighbors in our thickly settled neighborhood. They haven’t increased the PO since the early 60s and the area has probably tripled in population.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.