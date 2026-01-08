Police postpone next week’s Southwest Precinct Advisory Council community meeting

When Seattle Police announced the next Southwest Precinct Advisory Council community updates/Q&A meeting would be held on January 13, it was pointed out that the date conflicted with the longstanding meeting night for at least three major neighborhood groups. SPD at the time decided to keep the date anyway. But now with less than a week to go, Crime Prevention Coordinator Matt Brown says they’ve changed their mind and decided to postpone the meeting until a TBD date in February instead. So if you’d marked your calendar for the January 13 meeting with police, scratch it, and stand by for a new meeting date.