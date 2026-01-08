West Seattle, Washington

08 Thursday

42℉

Police postpone next week’s Southwest Precinct Advisory Council community meeting

January 8, 2026 8:43 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle police

When Seattle Police announced the next Southwest Precinct Advisory Council community updates/Q&A meeting would be held on January 13, it was pointed out that the date conflicted with the longstanding meeting night for at least three major neighborhood groups. SPD at the time decided to keep the date anyway. But now with less than a week to go, Crime Prevention Coordinator Matt Brown says they’ve changed their mind and decided to postpone the meeting until a TBD date in February instead. So if you’d marked your calendar for the January 13 meeting with police, scratch it, and stand by for a new meeting date.

Share This

No Replies to "Police postpone next week's Southwest Precinct Advisory Council community meeting"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.